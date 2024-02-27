Brad M. Cerepak Sells 18,410 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Stock

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total transaction of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dover Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE DOV traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $164.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 941,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,844. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Dover Co. has a one year low of $127.25 and a one year high of $166.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.01.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 25.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is 27.13%.

DOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Dover from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.18.

Institutional Trading of Dover

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Syon Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Dover by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Dover by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in Dover by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 10,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Dover by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,144,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the period. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

