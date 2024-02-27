Brian Webb Sells 900 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) EVP Brian Webb sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.54, for a total transaction of $187,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,134,773.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Performance

JBHT traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $207.88. 392,653 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $202.89 and its 200 day moving average is $191.77. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $163.66 and a 52 week high of $219.51.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 24.68%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.37.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Hedge Funds Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.