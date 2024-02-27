Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Price Performance
Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.80. 892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,893. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$11.06 and a 1 year high of C$15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.04.
About Bridgemarq Real Estate Services
