Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.112 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$13.80. 892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,893. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services has a 1 year low of C$11.06 and a 1 year high of C$15.93. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.82 million, a P/E ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$13.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.04.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. It offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. The company provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, and Johnston and Daniel brand names.

