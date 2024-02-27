Brookfield Business Partners L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:BBU)

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, February 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.084 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Business Partners Price Performance

Brookfield Business Partners (TSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$8.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$7.71. The company had revenue of C$18.25 billion during the quarter.

