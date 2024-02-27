Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN) Declares $0.06 Quarterly Dividend

Brookfield Business Partners LP (TSE:BBU.UN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Down 1.2 %

BBU.UN stock opened at C$29.36 on Tuesday. Brookfield Business Partners has a 52 week low of C$16.86 and a 52 week high of C$31.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$28.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$23.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from C$29.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

