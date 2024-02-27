Bruce R. Berkowitz Sells 4,500 Shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Stock

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Free Report) Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total value of $249,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,390,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,830,605.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

St. Joe Trading Down 0.7 %

JOE stock traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.92. 243,658 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 173,012. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.24 and a beta of 1.32.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

About St. Joe

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOE. CWM LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 243.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 1,198.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in St. Joe in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in St. Joe by 238.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for St. Joe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. Joe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.