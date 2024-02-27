Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) is Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s Largest Position

Lynx1 Capital Management LP cut its position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,106,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,377 shares during the period. Cabaletta Bio makes up 21.2% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Lynx1 Capital Management LP owned approximately 4.91% of Cabaletta Bio worth $32,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 29.2% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 3,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of Cabaletta Bio stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.59, for a total value of $215,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CABA. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:CABA traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.24. 801,771 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 834,045. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.88 and a 1-year high of $26.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.87.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

