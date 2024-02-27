Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank Has $8.89 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 90.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $8,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 7.8% in the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 81,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,835,000 after buying an additional 951 shares during the period. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in S&P Global by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 123,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,140,000 after buying an additional 31,149 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in S&P Global by 86.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 6,246 shares during the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $446.25.

S&P Global Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded down $5.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $427.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 752,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,288,097. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $321.14 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $437.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $405.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.18.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,530 shares in the company, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

