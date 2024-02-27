Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Earnings Results

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.21, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $858.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.81 million. Carter’s had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 27.45%. The business’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.1 %

CRI stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,824,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 653,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.57 and a 200 day moving average of $71.60. Carter’s has a 12 month low of $60.65 and a 12 month high of $87.95.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CRI shares. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Carter’s from $67.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carter’s from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Carter’s from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carter’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carter’s news, EVP Julie D’emilio sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $246,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,101,767.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carter’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRI. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 17,623.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 450,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,459,000 after purchasing an additional 448,152 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,217,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carter’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,564,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 1,177.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 295,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $21,274,000 after purchasing an additional 272,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carter’s by 161.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 434,571 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 268,415 shares in the last quarter.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Featured Stories

