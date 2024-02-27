CEEK VR Market Cap Hits $44.56 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 27th. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0553 or 0.00000097 BTC on exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $44.56 million and $4.59 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 10.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00015489 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 527,425.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000087 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00016226 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57,173.66 or 0.99933049 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001180 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.07 or 0.00188887 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00008730 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000060 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.05377616 USD and is up 3.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 112 active market(s) with $4,160,389.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.