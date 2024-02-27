Cfra Reaffirms Buy Rating for American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Cfra in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $92.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $90.00. Cfra’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AEP. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho downgraded shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded American Electric Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Guggenheim cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.58.

American Electric Power stock traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $83.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,358,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,798,320. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56. American Electric Power has a one year low of $69.38 and a one year high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEP. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 0.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

