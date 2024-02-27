Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

CSH.UN stock traded up C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$12.34. The stock had a trading volume of 354,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 480,458. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.20, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a twelve month low of C$8.10 and a twelve month high of C$12.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -617.00 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$11.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.97.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CSH.UN shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chartwell Retirement Residences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.30.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

