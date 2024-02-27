Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $23.30-$23.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th.

NYSE:CHE traded down $1.87 on Tuesday, hitting $596.60. 94,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,488. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed has a 52 week low of $492.84 and a 52 week high of $610.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $588.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $555.38.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Chemed’s payout ratio is currently 9.91%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CHE. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in shares of Chemed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Chemed during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Chemed by 2,283.3% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chemed by 155.6% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in Chemed by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

