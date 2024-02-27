Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 23.300-23.700 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 23.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Chemed also updated its FY24 guidance to $23.30-$23.70 EPS.

Chemed Price Performance

CHE stock traded down $1.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $596.60. 93,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,491. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $588.14 and its 200-day moving average is $555.38. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.92, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.43. Chemed has a 12 month low of $492.84 and a 12 month high of $610.35.

Get Chemed alerts:

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CHE. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Chemed from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Chemed from $576.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Report on Chemed

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $572.77, for a total transaction of $859,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 111,468 shares in the company, valued at $63,845,526.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Chemed by 0.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,350,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 443,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,467,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 416,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,210,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 407,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,017,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Chemed by 0.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 247,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,026,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chemed

(Get Free Report)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.