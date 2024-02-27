Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CHE)

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance
