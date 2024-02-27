Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Stock Performance

TSE CHE.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$8.19. 340,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,316. The company has a market cap of C$956.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.46. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 12-month low of C$7.01 and a 12-month high of C$9.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CHE.UN shares. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$11.00 target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$11.58.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

