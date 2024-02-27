Claudio Merengo Sells 12,652 Shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Stock

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) insider Claudio Merengo sold 12,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.02, for a total value of $1,138,933.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,606.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Graco Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of GGG traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.45. 208,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,471. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.16. The company has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.81. Graco Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.17 and a 1-year high of $90.47.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $566.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.86 million. Graco had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Graco Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. Graco’s payout ratio is 34.69%.

GGG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Graco from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Graco from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.80.

Institutional Trading of Graco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GGG. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Graco by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Graco by 18.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 86,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Graco by 8.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 96,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Graco by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,834 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Graco by 74.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 4,108 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

