Clifton A. Pemble Sells 1,622 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Stock

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 1,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.19, for a total value of $217,656.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,379,016.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $134.98. The stock had a trading volume of 447,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,147. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.62. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $93.52 and a fifty-two week high of $137.87.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.67% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Garmin

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.52%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRMN. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 169.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GRMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Garmin from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $119.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Garmin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.83.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Fitness, Outdoor, Aviation, Marine, and Auto. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; and fitness accessories.

