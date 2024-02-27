CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

CNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI downgraded CNO Financial Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CNO Financial Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

Get CNO Financial Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group Price Performance

Insider Activity at CNO Financial Group

CNO stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 568,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,407. CNO Financial Group has a 12 month low of $19.95 and a 12 month high of $28.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.39.

In related news, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,636. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CNO Financial Group news, CAO John R. Kline sold 5,757 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total value of $155,841.99. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,241.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Rocco F. Tarasi III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $27,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 73,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,983,636. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,603 shares of company stock worth $526,316. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CNO Financial Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in CNO Financial Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 17,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 30.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 66,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Cim Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 3.6% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of CNO Financial Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 176,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,040,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About CNO Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CNO Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNO Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.