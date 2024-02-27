Cochlear (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sets New 12-Month High at $114.50

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $114.50 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 1683 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $113.34.

Cochlear Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.39.

About Cochlear

(Get Free Report)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.