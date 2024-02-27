Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.42. The company had a trading volume of 139,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,552. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.28. Columbus McKinnon has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $44.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $39.41 and its 200 day moving average is $36.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $254.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Columbus McKinnon news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Lara Mario Y. Ramos sold 9,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.50, for a total transaction of $349,233.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,241. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 9,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total transaction of $392,063.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 79,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,257.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 350.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 13,440.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 46.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

