Comparing Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) & easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY)

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Free Report) and easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Air Group and easyJet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Air Group -24.12% -31.58% -7.77% easyJet N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesa Air Group and easyJet’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Air Group $498.07 million 0.07 -$120.12 million ($2.99) -0.30 easyJet N/A N/A N/A $4.53 1.59

Analyst Ratings

easyJet has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Mesa Air Group. Mesa Air Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than easyJet, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mesa Air Group and easyJet, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Air Group 0 1 0 0 2.00 easyJet 0 0 4 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.4% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of easyJet shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.9% of Mesa Air Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

easyJet beats Mesa Air Group on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Air Group

(Get Free Report)

Mesa Air Group, Inc. operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc. that provides regional air carrier scheduled passenger services. The company offers scheduled flight and cargo services. As of September 30, 2023, it operated a fleet of 80 aircraft with approximately 296 daily departures to 86 cities in the United States and Mexico. Mesa Air Group, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

About easyJet

(Get Free Report)

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

