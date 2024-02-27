Compound Price Tops $83.93 on Top Exchanges (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Compound token can now be purchased for approximately $83.93 or 0.00147068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Compound has traded up 40.6% against the dollar. Compound has a total market capitalization of $678.55 million and approximately $143.49 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound's total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,084,418 tokens. Compound's official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,084,300.25918178 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 75.29316341 USD and is up 0.90 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 464 active market(s) with $115,606,304.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

