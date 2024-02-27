Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $1.61 Per Share

Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 1.61 per share by the transportation company on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

Copa has increased its dividend by an average of 60.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Copa has a dividend payout ratio of 35.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Copa to earn $17.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.4%.

Copa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $100.08 on Tuesday. Copa has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $99.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a return on equity of 37.03% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Copa will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Copa

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Copa by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Copa by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Copa by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Further Reading

