Cornerstone Capital Resources (CVE:CGP) Trading Up 8.6%

Shares of Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$4.00 and last traded at C$3.90. 98,425 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 538% from the average session volume of 15,437 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.59.
Cornerstone Capital Resources Trading Up 8.6 %
The firm has a market cap of C$143.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.73 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.90 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.90.
About Cornerstone Capital Resources
Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.
