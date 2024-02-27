Creditcoin (CTC) Trading Down 7% This Week

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $173.28 million and $20.38 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000958 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004798 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,587,939 coins and its circulating supply is 317,800,709 coins. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

