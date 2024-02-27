Cronos (CRO) Price Up 11.2% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 27th. In the last week, Cronos has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.57 billion and approximately $38.43 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.26 or 0.00069025 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00022921 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.18 or 0.00019659 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006943 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007785 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001448 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Cronos Coin Profile

CRO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. Cronos’ official website is cronos.org. Cronos’ official message board is blog.crypto.com. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

