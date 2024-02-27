Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Director Acquires $149,812.34 in Stock

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) Director Daniel William Fisher acquired 562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.57 per share, with a total value of $149,812.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,696.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cummins Price Performance

Cummins stock traded up $2.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $268.56. 4,492,394 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,302,779. The company has a market capitalization of $38.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $245.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.45. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $203.18 and a 1 year high of $269.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.41 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 18.53 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Cummins

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.68 per share. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.73%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMI. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Cummins from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cummins

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and Accelera. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.