CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 72,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 740.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 111.6% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.62. 3,704,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,557,670. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $73.78 and a 12 month high of $81.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.17.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.281 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

