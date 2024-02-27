CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,989 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,637 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,989 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for 1.1% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $14,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Widmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% during the second quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,525 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,842,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. STAR Financial Bank boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the second quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 3,767 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,124,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 4.9% during the third quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 864 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 5.0% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 845 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MCD traded down $3.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $293.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,141,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,941. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $293.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $280.19. The company has a market capitalization of $212.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.73. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $245.73 and a 52-week high of $302.39.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 57.74%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Barclays decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

