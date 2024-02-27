CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 246,297 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 125,579 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $10,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 139.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 296,690 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,155,000 after purchasing an additional 172,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,565,091 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $113,735,000 after buying an additional 36,689 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 535,819 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $23,758,000 after buying an additional 138,353 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its position in shares of Comcast by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 15,465 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 218,992 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $9,710,000 after acquiring an additional 74,626 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Comcast from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. 6,824,851 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,668,432. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.70.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.04. Comcast had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The firm had revenue of $31.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.41 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

