CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,601 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% in the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 40.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

GLD stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.05. 3,192,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,934,528. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $188.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.20.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.