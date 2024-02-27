CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY) Shares Sold by Lynx1 Capital Management LP

Lynx1 Capital Management LP reduced its position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 210,889 shares during the period. CymaBay Therapeutics accounts for approximately 9.8% of Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Lynx1 Capital Management LP’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $14,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics by 289.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 219,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 163,278 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $1,118,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new position in shares of CymaBay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in CymaBay Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $1,385,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in CymaBay Therapeutics by 3.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,007,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 32,113 shares in the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CymaBay Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CymaBay Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CymaBay Therapeutics news, CEO Sujal Shah sold 64,865 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $1,297,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 171,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,426,020. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Daniel Menold sold 21,497 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.99, for a total value of $472,719.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,097 shares of company stock valued at $3,368,029 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CBAY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.32. 2,288,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,382,506. The company has a quick ratio of 22.76, a current ratio of 22.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -35.09 and a beta of 0.28. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.26 and a 52-week high of $32.33.

Several analysts have issued reports on CBAY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered CymaBay Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jonestrading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.50 price objective (down previously from $33.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.50 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of CymaBay Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CymaBay Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and providing therapies to treat liver and other chronic diseases. Its lead product candidate is seladelpar (MBX-8025), a selective agonist of peroxisome proliferator activated receptor delta for the treatments of autoimmune liver disease, primary biliary cholangitis (PBC).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CymaBay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.