Decred Hits 24 Hour Volume of $5.11 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. Decred has a total market capitalization of $347.31 million and approximately $5.11 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Decred has traded up 20.5% against the US dollar. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for about $21.86 or 0.00038215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.59 or 0.00144357 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00019745 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005367 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001735 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Decred

Decred is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 15,885,369 coins. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Decred’s official website is decred.org.

Buying and Selling Decred

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

