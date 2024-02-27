DEI Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $147.10 Million (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. DEI has a market cap of $147.10 million and approximately $643.23 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEI has traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DEI token can now be bought for about $0.0197 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.53 or 0.00131048 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007683 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000320 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

