Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The energy company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 24.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Devon Energy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of DVN stock traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $44.32. The stock had a trading volume of 7,406,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,153,143. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.96. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $40.47 and a 52-week high of $57.13.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pickering Energy Partners upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,608,577 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $344,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752,752 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 124.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,874,386 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594,886 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 3,276.4% during the 1st quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,665 shares during the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.