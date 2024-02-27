DiamondHead (NASDAQ:DHHC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.83

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:DHHC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $6.83 and last traded at $6.91, with a volume of 4892 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

DiamondHead Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.10 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63.

Get DiamondHead alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP increased its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 71.8% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 893,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after buying an additional 373,321 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 32.2% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 772,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,575,000 after buying an additional 188,241 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 159.3% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 406,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DiamondHead in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,656,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of DiamondHead by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 205,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after buying an additional 7,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.00% of the company’s stock.

About DiamondHead

DiamondHead Holdings Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondHead Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondHead and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.