Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Sold by Meritas Wealth Management LLC

Meritas Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 224,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up approximately 8.7% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $11,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 83,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 27,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, JT Stratford LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 12,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period.

Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.19. The stock had a trading volume of 207,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,792. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.33 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40.

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

