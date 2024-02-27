Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) is Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Meritas Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 652,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,096 shares during the period. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF accounts for 18.2% of Meritas Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Meritas Wealth Management LLC owned 0.26% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $24,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Andrews Lucia Wealth Management LLC now owns 364,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Family CFO Inc increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 29,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares in the last quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC now owns 383,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 5,345 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 24.5% during the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 22,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 4,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 135,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 210,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,365. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a twelve month low of $31.56 and a twelve month high of $38.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.39.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

