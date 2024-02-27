DIMO Price Hits $0.44 on Exchanges (DIMO)

DIMO (DIMO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 27th. DIMO has a total market cap of $37.39 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of DIMO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DIMO token can currently be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DIMO has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About DIMO

DIMO’s genesis date was December 2nd, 2021. DIMO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 84,446,119 tokens. DIMO’s official website is dimo.zone. DIMO’s official Twitter account is @dimo_network.

DIMO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DIMO (DIMO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. DIMO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 205,478,535.0880797 in circulation. The last known price of DIMO is 0.45036251 USD and is up 3.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $2,053,638.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dimo.zone.”

