Domino’s Pizza’s (DPZ) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at TD Cowen

TD Cowen reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $525.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $470.00.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Argus upgraded Domino’s Pizza from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $465.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $346.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $441.79.

Shares of DPZ stock traded down $13.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $445.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 768,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,419. The business has a fifty day moving average of $419.04 and a 200-day moving average of $391.45. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $285.84 and a twelve month high of $476.18. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.84.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 68.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,833 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,388 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 1,464.8% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 19,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,297,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 45.1% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 23,500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,902,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

