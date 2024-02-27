easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.04

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.04 and last traded at $7.04, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.
easyJet Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.65.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.
