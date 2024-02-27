eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.19-$1.23 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.50-$2.54, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 1.190-1.230 EPS.

eBay Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,577,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,357. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. eBay has a 1 year low of $37.17 and a 1 year high of $49.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.76%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBAY shares. Benchmark reduced their price objective on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a market perform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on eBay in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.84.

Insider Activity at eBay

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total value of $210,313.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eBay

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

