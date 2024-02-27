eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Posts Earnings Results

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. eBay updated its Q1 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,842,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,738,590. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.30. eBay has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $49.47. The company has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total value of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its position in eBay by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in eBay by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,316 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP grew its position in eBay by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,540 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in eBay by 1.6% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,640 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in eBay by 1.6% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EBAY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.84.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

