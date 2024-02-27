eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Releases Q1 2024 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.190-1.230 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.130. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.5 billion-$2.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.5 billion. eBay also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.19-$1.23 EPS.

eBay Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,577,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,769,357. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.30. eBay has a twelve month low of $37.17 and a twelve month high of $49.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.30.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. eBay had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. eBay’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that eBay will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. eBay’s payout ratio is 19.76%.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a market perform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of eBay from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a sell rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of eBay from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on eBay from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.84.

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,888 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,140.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other eBay news, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.66, for a total transaction of $210,313.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,128,606.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $50,129.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,372,140.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in eBay in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

