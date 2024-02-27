Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.20

Edenred SE (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.20 and last traded at $25.25, with a volume of 9682 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.80.

Edenred Stock Down 5.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.38.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SA provides transactional solutions for companies, employees, and merchants worldwide. It offers employee benefit solutions, including Ticket Restaurant, Ticket Alimentación, Ticket Transporte, Ticket Cultura, and Ticket CESU; and fleet and mobility solutions, such as Ticket Log, Ticket Car, and UTA.

