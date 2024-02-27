Electroneum 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.22 Million (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $49.71 million and $1.22 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000946 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00004774 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,966,457,763 coins. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a cryptocurrency designed for mobile users, aiming to increase accessibility in the digital asset market. ETN, the native token of the Electroneum network, facilitates transactions within the platform, focusing on micropayments and transfers. Electroneum targets mass adoption through user-friendly mobile applications, bridging the gap between blockchain technology and mobile users worldwide. It’s used for remittances, mobile payments, e-commerce, and micropayments, especially in areas with high mobile usage but low banking penetration. Richard Ells, co-founder of SiteWizard and Retortal, founded Electroneum.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

