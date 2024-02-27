Ergo (ERG) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.67 Million

Ergo (ERG) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. Ergo has a total market capitalization of $159.23 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $2.16 or 0.00003790 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ergo has traded 34.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,038.93 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.11 or 0.00515625 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.18 or 0.00130057 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00049269 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00007665 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00228364 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $81.72 or 0.00143269 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00034022 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 73,650,612 coins and its circulating supply is 73,651,332 coins. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

