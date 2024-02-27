Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) is Wills Financial Group Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Wills Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Essential Utilities accounts for about 2.9% of Wills Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Wills Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $5,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTRG. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 155.4% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

NYSE:WTRG traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.70. 761,280 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,839,738. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.83. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $45.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.91.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $479.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.50 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 8.68%. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.3071 dividend. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is 66.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.