Everdome Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $11.72 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 27th. Everdome has a total market cap of $11.72 million and approximately $627,383.83 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Everdome has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everdome Token Profile

Everdome’s genesis date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 92,138,724,690 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,873,513,332 tokens. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

